Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Nick Bosa Among 2019 NFL Combine Participants

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFL announced Thursday who will be taking part in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Among the big names scheduled to participate in the combine are Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa.

The 2019 combine will take place Feb. 26 through March 4.

Other notable players announced for the combine include Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, Kentucky edge-rusher Josh Allen and a quartet of Clemson defensive linemen in Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins.

According to NFL Vice President of Football Communications Michael Signora, reigning national champion Clemson and national runner-up Alabama are tied for the most combine participants with 11:

Perhaps the most newsworthy of all participants is Murray because of the uncertainty regarding which sport he will play moving forward.

The Oakland Athletics selected Murray with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, and they signed Murray to a contract that included a $4.66 million signing bonus.

With the Athletics' blessing, Murray started one season at quarterback for the Sooners, and he put together a special year with 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 1,001 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Murray led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff and won the Heisman Trophy.

Since position players are slated to report to spring training Feb. 15 for the A's, Murray's involvement in the combine could suggest that he's leaning toward pursuing football.

In his latest NFL mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected that the Jacksonville Jaguars will take Murray with the No. 7 overall pick, one selection after the New York Giants make Haskins the first quarterback off the board.

Both Murray and Haskins will look to distinguish themselves as the top signal-caller in the class when quarterbacks get their chance to impress at the combine.