UFC 234 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

John Locher/Associated Press

Can you hear, I say, can you hear the thunder? UFC 234 is coming to you from Down Under.

Ah, that's very clever. And it's appropo of the event, which goes down from Australia and features two of Oceania's finest at the top of its pay-per-view card.

In the main event, Australia resident Robert Whittaker puts his middleweight title on the line against Kelvin Gastelum, an outstanding and proven youngster vying for first UFC championship.

The co-main event features arguably the UFC's fastest-rising star, New Zealander Israel Adesanya, as he faces his idol and GOAT contender Anderson Silva. A challenge against the Whittaker-Gastelum rival will be quick to follow on the heels of an Adesanya victory, which is widely expected in part because Silva is 43 years old.

Those are only two of the five main card fights. Here to break it down is a newly reconsistuted Bleacher Report picks team. Nathan McCarter, Jonathan Snowden and myself, Scott Harris, are here to break it all down. Ready? Let's get it on.