Chiefs GM: Patrick Mahomes Won't Play Basketball Anymore After Viral Video

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Thursday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will no longer be permitted to play pickup basketball.

In an appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB (h/t ESPN's Adam Teicher), Veach said he spoke to Mahomes' agent about keeping the reigning NFL MVP off the court: "The Kingdom can be assured: No more basketball for Pat. ... We were able to nip that in the bud."

Mahomes' affinity for basketball became a topic of conversation Tuesday when a video surfaced on social media in which the gunslinger showed off some sick handles:

Although Mahomes looked like a natural on the hardwood, it quickly became apparent that Chiefs fans would prefer for him to stay away from basketball given the injury risk that comes along with it.

In his first season as a starting NFL quarterback in 2018, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to being named a Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro, NFL Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP.

Mahomes also led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game where they fell to the New England Patriots in overtime.

With basketball out of the equation, Mahomes can focus on building on his remarkable 2018 season leading up to the 2019 campaign.