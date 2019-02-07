J.T. Realmuto Trade Rumors: Phillies Talks Have Momentum; Sixto Sanchez a 'Must'

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Trade talks between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins regarding star catcher J.T. Realmuto are "gaining momentum," according to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com (h/t Joe Frisaro).

However, the Marlins are holding out for pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, per that report:

"A source told MLB.com on Wednesday that Sanchez is viewed as a 'must' to be included in a trade package for Realmuto. Earlier this week, the Phillies re-engaged with Miami regarding Realmuto. Miami, per sources, also is in talks with the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays."

Joel Sherman of the New York Post added:

Realmuto, 27, was a National League All-Star in 2018 after hitting .277 with career highs in home runs (21), RBI (74) and runs (74). He's emerged as one of the better offensive catchers in baseball and would bolster the middle of the Phillies lineup.

He would also potentially make the Phillies a more appealing destination for top free agents like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. They have already have a core of Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, Jean Segura, Rhys Hoskins, and landed Realmuto in a trade would put them one superstar short of being legitimate World Series contenders.

But should the Phillies give up Sanchez to get him?

The 20-year-old right-handed pitcher is the Phillies' top prospect and MLB.com's No. 27 overall prospect. That site said "when healthy, Sanchez has perhaps the best combination of electric stuff and command of any pitcher in the minor leagues."

In his minor league career, the Dominican is 15-12 with a 2.48 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 191 strikeouts in 221.1 innings. Injuries have limited his overall appearances, but there's no questioning his upside, so moving him a trade would be a tough pill to swallow.

Frisaro noted that the Marlins are also "eyeing several other Phillies prospects" and that it has "been speculated that catcher Jorge Alfaro could be part of the deal because Miami would need a replacement for Realmuto." But for now, it appears that Sanchez is the sticking point.