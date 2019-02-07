Ex-Boxing Champion Rocky Lockridge Dies at Age 60

Jeff Robbins/Associated Press

Former boxing star Rocky Lockridge died Thursday at the age of 60.

According to TMZ Sports, Lockridge's family members said he died from complications as a result of a stroke.

Lockridge was a former WBA, IBF and lineal super featherweight champion who went 44-9 as a professional boxer from 1978-1992.

