Ex-Boxing Champion Rocky Lockridge Dies at Age 60

Ex-Boxing Champion Rocky Lockridge Dies at Age 60February 7, 2019
Jeff Robbins/Associated Press
Former boxing star Rocky Lockridge died Thursday at the age of 60.
According to TMZ Sports, Lockridge's family members said he died from complications as a result of a stroke.
Lockridge was a former WBA, IBF and lineal super featherweight champion who went 44-9 as a professional boxer from 1978-1992.
