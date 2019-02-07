Ex-Boxing Champion Rocky Lockridge Dies at Age 60

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

Jr. Lightweight champion Rocky Lockridge raises his arms into the air after defeating Jonny De La Rosa in their championship fight in Tucson on Sunday, Oct. 25, 1987. Lockridge beat De La Rosa on a 10th round TKO. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)
Jeff Robbins/Associated Press

Former boxing star Rocky Lockridge died Thursday at the age of 60.

According to TMZ Sports, Lockridge's family members said he died from complications as a result of a stroke.

Lockridge was a former WBA, IBF and lineal super featherweight champion who went 44-9 as a professional boxer from 1978-1992.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

