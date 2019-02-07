Report: Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie McMahon Discussed for WWE SummerSlam 2019

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

A huge matchup reportedly may be in the works for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2019 in August.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of RingsideNews.com), a SummerSlam match between Lynch and Stephanie McMahon has been "suggested" and is "being talked about."

The road to that match may have started on Monday's episode of Raw when McMahon suspended Lynch for refusing to see a doctor, which resulted in Lynch slapping McMahon in the face.

The Man is currently slated to face Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania after winning the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

Lynch came away from that bout with a storyline knee injury, however, and she has been reluctant to get examined since a legitimate injury previously kept her out of her scheduled match against Rousey at Survivor Series in November.

Since Lynch's refusals to see a doctor have prevented her from getting cleared for the WrestleMania match against Rousey, Stephanie essentially gave her an ultimatum by suspending her.

After Lynch attacked McMahon on Raw, McMahon kicked Lynch in her injured knee, which added some fuel to the fire.

Then, on SmackDown Live the following night, Triple H cut a scathing heel promo on Lynch.

Stephanie's husband suggested that Becky really isn't injured at all and her refusal to get checked out stems from the fear of facing Rousey and failing. Like Stephanie, Triple H found himself on the receiving end of a slap.

The Lynch injury storyline seems to be leading to Charlotte Flair's insertion into the WrestleMania match to make it a Triple Threat.

Lynch is favored to win and leave WrestleMania as Raw Women's champion regardless, which could be part of the build toward a match against Stephanie.

McMahon is used sparingly as an in-ring competitor, but she did team with Triple H against Rousey and Kurt Angle at last year's WrestleMania.

Prior to that, McMahon's most recent match was a win over Brie Bella at SummerSlam 2014.

Over the past 16 years, she has only two true matches under her belt.

While McMahon can't match Lynch from an in-ring perspective, she is one of the best talkers and heels in the business, which would presumably make her the perfect foil for arguably the most popular star in wrestling.

