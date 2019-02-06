LSU Football Recruiting 2019: Top Remaining 2019 Recruits, Class Predictions

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU has an opportunity to add to its collection of in-state talent in its 2019 recruiting class during Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Ed Orgeron and his coaching staff have been aggressive in Louisiana, and it's paid off, as the Tigers received commitments from seven of the top 10 players in 247Sports' state player rankings.

LSU's focus will once again be on in-state prospects Wednesday, as a pair of high-profile players could choose the Tigers to further their stranglehold on in-state recruiting.

Currently, LSU is sixth in 247Sports' overall team rankings for the class of 2019, and if it gets enough commitments Wednesday, it could leap into the top five over Oklahoma.

Top Remaining Recruits

Ishmael Sopsher, DT, Amite, Louisiana

The highest-ranked player left on LSU's wish list is defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher, who is deciding between the Tigers, Alabama and Oregon.

Sopsher is the 47th-ranked player in the 247Sports composite player rankings, and he would be the fourth top 50 player to commit to the Tigers in the class of 2019.

Of all the remaining targets, Sopsher might be the most important one to land Wednesday, as he would round out a strong LSU recruiting class and the Tigers would keep him away from SEC West rival Alabama.

If he signs with the Tigers, Sopsher would be the third defensive lineman in LSU's class of 2019, and one of those players, Siani Ika, is already enrolled in classes in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In addition to fending off Alabama for the signature of a top prospect, LSU would bolster its class and solidify its presence inside Louisiana by bringing in Sopsher, who could also help the Tigers challenge for a top five recruiting class in the nation because of his high individual rank.

Devonta Lee, ATH, Amite, Louisiana

Sopsher's Amite High School teammate Devonta Lee will also consider LSU when making his final decision Wednesday.

Just like Sopsher, Lee has other SEC teams interested in bringing him in, but the schools differ from his teammate, as Kentucky and Texas A&M made Lee's final cut.

According to Brody Miller of NOLA.com, LSU believes it'll be able to finish Lee's recruitment with a commitment to the program.

If the eighth-ranked athlete in the class of 2019 signs with the Tigers, he'd join a group of skill position players looking to make an impact right away on both sides of the ball.

If the Tigers are able to bring in the duo of Sopsher and Lee, the recruiting process for the class of 2019 will be a massive success, especially in the state of Louisiana, where a majority of the top prospects decided to stay home.

Predictions

With a strong foundation established in Louisiana, the Tigers push two more signings across the finish line by securing the signatures of Sopsher and Lee.

The impact of keeping the top recruits at home could be felt on the field as early as September, but what may be more important for the Tigers is the base they've laid down under Orgeron to keep Louisiana's top players at the state's top football powerhouse for years to come.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.