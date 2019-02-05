Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Dominant as Duke Demolishes Boston College

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The second-ranked Duke Blue Devils earned their sixth straight win, defeating the Boston College Eagles 80-55 on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

The Blue Devils avenged their upset at the hands of Boston College the last time the two teams met in December 2017. The Blue Devils outscored the Eagles 52-25 in the second half in Tuesday's game.

Zion Williamson finished with 16 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, while RJ Barrett scored 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Ky Bowman's 11 points weren't enough to propel Boston College to a repeat of last year's upset.

Zion Williamson's Big Night Gives Pelicans Another Reason to Wait on Anthony Davis Trade

No story is bigger in sports right now than Anthony Davis' trade request. The NBA trade deadline expires Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. If the New Orleans Pelicans don't move Davis before then, he'll finish out the year in New Orleans ahead of a likely deal in the summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the only team so far to make a genuine push for Davis. According to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner, the Lakers offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round picks to the Pelicans.

Turner reported Los Angeles has taken a step back from negotiations because of New Orleans' "outrageous" trade demands.

According to Fletcher Mackel of WDSU in New Orleans, some inside the Pelicans front office want to hold off on trading Davis now because they covet Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum.

They'd be smart to take a similar mindset with Williamson.

The Duke freshman put together a stat line Tuesday never before seen in the Mike Krzyzewski era.

New Orleans should wait until after the draft lottery before dealing Davis because then the team would have a clear picture of the first round.

The New York Knicks have the NBA's worst record (10-42), giving them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, per Tankathon.

The Knicks are clearly gearing up for a big offseason. Were New York to win the draft lottery, the Pelicans might be able to persuade general manager Scott Perry to part with the top selection—and thus an opportunity to get Williamson—in order to acquire Davis.

The Chicago Bulls might be a player in the Davis sweepstakes as well, bringing the Windy City native back home. The Bulls don't have a ton of valuable assets, but winning the lottery—they have a 12.5 percent chance—could allow Chicago to build an intriguing trade package.

Neither scenario is likely to happen, but this is an extraordinary moment for the Pelicans. They won't get another chance to move Davis, so they have to make it count. New Orleans must allow for the chance—however remote—it could flip Davis into a young star to serve as the face of its new era.

What's Next?

Duke faces off with the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. The Blue Devils beat Virginia 72-70 at home on Jan. 19. The Eagles move on to a matchup with the Syracuse Orange on the road Saturday.