Antonio Brown Involved in Alleged Domestic Dispute in January, Not Arrested

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in Hollywood, Florida, in January.

According to TMZ Sports, a woman called police to report misconduct by Brown in mid-January.

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department released the following statement to TMZ Sports: "Mr. Brown was involved in a domestic dispute. No arrests were made."

Exact details surrounding the alleged dispute were not made available.

In a separate off-field issue, Brown is facing a lawsuit after allegedly throwing furniture off the balcony of his apartment and nearly injuring a 22-month-old toddler in April, per TMZ Sports.

Brown has denied the allegations made in the suit, which include suggestions the child could have been killed.

From an on-field perspective, Brown's future is murky after missing the final game of the 2018 regular-season due to an argument with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during practice, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Brown did not practice for the remainder of the week after the argument, which led to head coach Mike Tomlin leaving him inactive for the game.

In January, Steelers President Art Rooney II told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that it's "hard to envision" Brown being with the organization in 2019 given how the 2018 season ended.

That has led to no shortage of trade speculation surrounding Brown, who is a seven-time Pro Bowler and has topped both 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons.

