Biggest Potential Busts of the 2019 NFL Free-Agency Class

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New England Patriots proved themselves to be the best in the NFL once again, topping the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. While Bill Belichick's team can spend the next few days celebrating, the NFL's other 31 franchises are already looking to close the talent gap with New England.

The first chance for teams to do so will occur in free agency, which kicks off March 13.

There are some notable names scheduled to hit the open market this year (including a pair of could-be free-agent signal-callers), but teams need to be wary of adding players who don't fit their schemes, of overpaying for players with limited proven production and of adding those with high injury risk. These moves could easily result in busts in a year or two.

An example from last offseason is cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who signed a $72.5 million deal with the Jets but who also struggled to adapt to New York's defensive system.

Who are this year's biggest potential free-agent busts? Let's take a look.