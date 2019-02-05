Patriots Parade 2019: Start Time, Live Stream Schedule for Victory Celebration

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

While fans outside of the New England area have possibly grown tired of watching victory parades on the streets of Boston, these aren't going to get old for fans within the city any time soon. Fortunately, fans will be treated to another, as the New England Patriots are set to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots won a 13-3 defensive battle over the Los Angeles Rams in the big game, putting an end to rumors of a dynasty's demise and bringing the franchise its sixth Lombardi Trophy. Now it's time for the latest one to come home.

"Congratulations on another Super Bowl championship, Patriots," Boston mayor Marty Walsh said, via Twitter. "Fire up the duck boats City of Boston! We will see you at the SB LIII Parade."

Here's everything you need to know about the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII victory parade.

New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Parade

When: Tuesday, February 5 at 11 a.m. ET

TV Schedule: NFL Network and NBC10 in Boston

Stream: Patriots official website

Starting Point and Route Information

This year's victory parade will follow the same route as the one following New England's victory in Super Bowl LI.

The festivities kick off at Hynes Convention Center, travel down Boylston Street to Tremont Street. From there, it will go from Tremont to Cambridge Street before finishing in front of City Hall.

According to Boston.gov, the city will begin blocking traffic on Boylston, Tramon and Cambridge at 9 a.m. ET. Folks should also be on the lookout for signs marked "No Stopping Boston Police Special Event."

Spring-Like Weather

If you're going to attend the parade in person, congratulations. Not only will you get to see Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and the boys hoist another trophy, you'll get to do so under spring-like conditions.

According to Accuweather.com, temperatures should be in the lower 50s for the start of the parade, and they could reach the upper 50s by its conclusion.

Patriots nation doesn't need the addition of fair-weather fans, but it will certainly take some fair weather during the celebration.

Transportation

If you're looking for a way to get to the parade—or simply want to avoid trying to navigate the city streets during it, you'll be happy to know that Massachusetts Bay Area Transportation Authority plans to run a custom train schedule all day long.

According to MBTA.com, there will be "rush hour" subway service throughout the day, and some commuter trains will have extra cars in order to accommodate extra passengers.

For up-to-date information, people can visit MBTA.com/alerts.

A Family-Friendly Event

Parade-goers should also keep in mind that this is to be a family-friendly event. While it may be tempting to toss a cold one to Rob Gronkowski or Chris Hogan, Mayor Walsh made it clear that such behavior will be unacceptable.

"Watching the parade are going to be kids and families," Walsh said, per Kevin Slane and Kristi Palma of Boston.com. "So we’re asking you, do not throw things. Do not throw beers, do not throw anything at those boats. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt while they’re in town celebrating and watching a parade."

If you're planning on tossing a few back and going a little wild, it's probably best to keep it in the home or in your favorite establishment.