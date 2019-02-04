LaVar Ball Says LaMelo's Injury Is a Broken Finger, Out for Spire's Next Game

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: LaMelo Ball attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on November 07, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball will miss Spire Institute's game Tuesday against Louisville High School with a broken finger, LaVar Ball announced.

LaVar went a step further to say fans shouldn't "make any plans to come watch Spire play tomorrow, if you're expecting to watch Melo and the Ball Family." The Ball family won't be attending the game at all as a result of LaMelo's injury. 

He's fresh off scoring 36 and 31 points, respectively, in Spire's wins over Marshall County and Oldsmar Christian at the Graves Grind Session this past weekend.

Spire Academy is clearly a brief stop for Ball before he either goes on to college or plays professionally until he's eligible for the NBA draft. He's the No. 2 point guard and sits 19th overall in 247Sports' composite rankings of the 2019 recruiting class.

LaVar might be wise to avoid being so blunt about that fact, though, when discussing his son's prep career.

