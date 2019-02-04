Dodgers Fan Linda Goldbloom's Death Ruled a Blunt-Force Injury by Foul Ball

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan died during a game at Dodger Stadium in August after being struck by a foul ball.

According to Outside the Lines' William Weinbaum, the Los Angeles County coroner determined Linda Goldbloom died after suffering an "acute intracranial hemorrhage due to history of blunt force trauma," which happened during the Dodgers' 5-4 12-inning win over the San Diego Padres.

Goldbloom was hit in the ninth inning when a foul ball from Padres right fielder Franmil Reyes sailed above the protective netting behind home plate on the first-base side.

Goldbloom's daughter, Jana Brody, told Weinbaum that medical personnel transported her to the L.A. County-USC Medical Center, where she underwent emergency brain surgery. Goldbloom died Aug. 29 after her family took her off her ventilator.

The Dodgers provided a statement about Goldbloom's death to Weinbaum: "Mr. and Mrs. Goldbloom were great Dodgers fans who regularly attended games. We were deeply saddened by this tragic accident and the passing of Mrs. Goldbloom. The matter has been resolved between the Dodgers and the Goldbloom family. We cannot comment further on this matter."

MLB in 2015 released the results of a study that recommended teams increase the area covered by protective netting or barrier to within 70 feet of home plate. The league announced last February that all 30 stadiums would have netting that extended to the far end of each team's dugout.

That came after a young fan was hospitalized in 2017 after she was hit by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium.

Brody advocated for further protective netting going forward.

"I'd love to see the netting extended vertically, and we know it doesn't block the view," she said. "Raise it a little higher—what's the hurt in that?"