Super Bowl Ads 2019: Funniest and Most Emotional Commercials Shown

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIII was the lowest-scoring in Super Bowl history, which unfortunately left most casual viewers looking elsewhere for entertainment. The good news, though, is that there was something to look forward to at every commercial break.

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 13-3. While Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman dominated his way to the Super Bowl MVP with 10 catches for 141 yards, other players in the game were more like ghosts than stars.

The best performances of the night came in a commercial for the NFL 100 gala. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is welcoming everybody to the gala when a sneaky Marshawn Lynch causes the football cake topper to tumble onto the ground. From there, it's game on.

The commercial features too many cameos to list—both current headliners and past legends. Most relevant, though, are those who played in Super Bowl LIII. Rams defensive end Ndamukong Suh dives for a fumble, while his counterpart Aaron Donald roots on running back Todd Gurley.

"Get out there old man," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tells Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady smirks before piling his five Super Bowl rings into Mayfield's hands and telling him to "hold these."

Now that Super Bowl LIII is over, Mayfield should be holding six Super Bowl rings as Brady has become the player with the most Super Bowl rings in history.

There were plenty of commercials that had nothing to do with the NFL, of course, but Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was featured in a tear-jerker for Verizon. Below is a look at six of the funniest and most emotional Super Bowl LIII commercials.

Emotional: Verizon, "The Coach Who Wouldn't Be Here"

Before Anthony Lynn was head coach of the Chargers, he was in a life-threatening car accident in 2005. Verizon chose to use its Super Bowl ad space to highlight the first responders who were the first on the scene of Lynn's accident.

Lynn is visibly emotional. "I've often thought about who showed up that night—who was there," he says. "I never thought I'd see you. I mean, this is unbelievable. They said I had to have angels with me that night to survive. I believe that, and I believe you guys are angels."

Text then appeared on the screen: "First responders answer the call. Our job is to make sure they can get it."

Verizon partnered with AllOurThanks.com, which encourages people to support first responders, and also ran an add called "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" featuring current NFL players—plus Lynn again—who have also survived horrific accidents.

Funny: Amazon, "Not Everything Makes the Cut"



When in doubt, add a dog.

In a commercial advertising Amazon's plan to insert Alexa into more products, the highlight is acting icon Harrison Ford's dog unknowingly ordering way too much dog food by simply barking into its Alexa dog collar.

An Amazon representative explains that Amazon has failed a few times in deciding where to place Alexa. Oscar Award winner Forest Whitaker shows us that Alexa can't work in a toothbrush because he can't hear his podcast while brushing his teeth.

Comedians Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer—co-stars of Comedy Central's Broad City—see things go awry when they ask their hot tub to play music.

Text on the screen reads, "Not everything makes the cut." However, this commercial does make our cut.

Emotional: Microsoft, "We All Win"

Microsoft advertised its Xbox Adaptive Controller through the voices of kids who need it in order to play the video games that bring them so much joy. The kids featured have disabilities that prevent them from being able to fully use widely produced controllers.

As nine-and-a-half-year-old Owen says, "What I like about the Adaptive Controller is that, now, everyone can play."

Owen's parents tell viewers that his handicap caused them to worry how other kids would view their son. "He's not different when he plays," they say emotionally. Owen also tells us that he loves "video games, my friends, my family, and again video games."

We love this commercial and, again, this commercial.

Funny: Stella Artois, "Change Up The Usual"

The Belgian brewery perfectly enlisted Sarah Jessica Parker, Jeff Bridges and The Most Interesting Man in the World.

In character as Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw, SJP enters a lavish restaurant where she is a regular. "Cosmopolitan?" the maître d' asks—hinting at Carrie's signature drink on the iconic television series.

"Nope," she responds. "Tonight, I'll have a Stella Artois."

The Sex and the City theme music plays as the violinist abruptly stops playing, waiters and waitresses drop their plates and the kitchen catches on fire.

If that cameo weren't enough, Jeff Bridges enters the restaurant as his famous The Dude character from the 1998 film The Big Lebowski. "The Man In Me" by Bob Dylan, from Big Lebowski's opening credits, takes over as background music.

The Dude declines when the bartender suggests a White Russian, his usual drink, and instead orders Stella Artois—appropriately pronouncing it wrong in the process.



And if that cameo wasn't enough, former famed Dos Equis Most Interesting Man in the World Jonathan Goldsmith notes the "interesting twist."

Emotional: Toyota, "Toni"

Antoinette "Toni" Harris on scholarship as a free safety at junior college East Los Angeles College. Harris is the first female to receive a scholarship offer at a skilled position, according to Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports. (Negley also writes that Harris has four NAIA scholarship offers.)

Toyota's Super Bowl spot follows Harris on her journey to where she is now—from a little girl drawing her eye black on with mascara and playing with the neighborhood boys to determined woman working her body to its limits.

"They've said a lot of things about Toni Harris," says the narrator. "They said she was too small. They said she was too slow. Too weak. They said she'd never get to the next level, never inspire a new generation, never get a football scholarship.

"Yeah, people have made a lot of fans about Toni."

"But I've never been a big fan of assumptions," says Harris as she drives her Toyota new RAV4 Hybrid.

After Super Bowl LIII, Harris tweeted her commitment to prove Toyota's commercial right.

Funny: bubly, "Can I have a bublé?"

Four-time Grammy winner Michael Bublé is the most endearing narcissist ever in bubly's commercial. The PepsiCo company tapped the singer with an eerily similar last name to promote its sparking water.

"Oh! Strawberry bublé. My favorite," Bublé says as he walks in a gas station.

"You mean bubly?" a woman asks.

"No, I mean bublé," he insists.

An employee named Dave interjects to side with the woman, but Bublé will not be deterred—even referring to Dave as Davé.

Honorable Mentions

Emotional: Kia, "The Great Unknowns—What If?"

Funny: Pepsi, "More Than OK"