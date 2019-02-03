Report: Raiders to Play 2019 Season at San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders will remain in the Bay Area for the 2019 season but will reportedly play in San Francisco.

According to Raj Mathai of NBC Bay Area, the team will play its home games in Oracle Park, the current home of the San Francisco Giants.

The franchise has spent the last 24 years in Oakland but is set to relocate to Las Vegas in 2020.

The team's lease ran out on Oakland Coliseum this past year, and the divorce has been ugly, with the city filing a federal antitrust lawsuit against the Raiders in December.

With the new Nevada stadium not expected to be ready until 2020, it left the organization with limited options.

Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas—home to UNLV football—was also ruled out in October, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"Obviously, 2019 won't be in Las Vegas, but it may have to be somewhere," owner Mark Davis said of his team's future location.

According to John Breech of CBS Sports, San Diego and San Antonio were also considered as temporary homes.

The team ended up picking San Francisco while once again sharing a stadium with a baseball team, just as it did with the Oakland Athletics for decades.

Oracle Park has hosted college football bowl games in the past—known as the Emerald Bowl or Fight Hunger Bowl at the time—while the University of California used the stadium as its home during the 2011 season.