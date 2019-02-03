Tom Brady Says Winning Super Bowl 53 'Doesn't Change' Desire to Keep Playing

Al Bello/Getty Images

Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl with the New England Patriots on Sunday night, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a snoozer of a game, but the 41-year-old isn't planning on calling it quits anytime soon.

After the game, Brady was again asked about retirement and told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson it isn't in his plans:

There isn't much left for Brady to accomplish. His six titles are the most for a player in NFL history. He's a three-time MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler, is fourth all-time in career passing yards (70,514) and third in passing touchdowns (517).

He has the most Super Bowl appearances (nine) in NFL history, the most Super Bowl touchdowns (18) and is the oldest quarterback to ever play in the big game. There's nothing left for Brady to prove, but he's made it pretty clear he doesn't want to stop playing.

He's already said there was "zero" chance he would retire after the season:

He's also offered up the circumstances in which he'd finally hang it up.

"I've said before: When I suck, I'll retire," he said on the NFL Network before the Super Bowl (h/t Adam London of NESN.com).

He added:

"If I feel like I can't help our team win then what's the point? As a great teammate, you let someone else play. If there was someone else that came along that gave the team a better chance to win, that's football. That's how it goes, and you wanna be the one that's the reason why your team's winning so you can be out there playing at a high level. That's a lot of motivation for me, and once in a while when people talk a little smack, that just gives me a little more."

NFL fans outside of New England have been waiting a long time for Brady to finally "suck." It appears the wait continues.