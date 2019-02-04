Super Bowl Commercials 2019: List of Best Ads and Video Highlights

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The New England Patriots got it done once again, winning a slugfest of a game against the Los Angeles Rams and earning a 13-3 victory in Super Bowl LIII.

The win was the sixth Super Bowl championship for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots franchise, and that ties them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles.

The achievement certainly is great, but the game itself was not the most exciting. Instead of a slew of touchdowns in a high-scoring game, there was just one touchdown scored, and it didn't occur until the fourth quarter.

The commercials in the broadcast were varied, and here's the best ones that were aired.

NFL, "The 100-Year Game"

This ad took the football-watching world by storm.

As the NFL prepares for its 100th year, the league put together a commercial that featured commissioner Roger Goodell at a celebratory party that featured many of the game's all-time great players as well as some current stars.

As the commissioner blathers, a player reaches for some icing on a cake. As he loses his balance, the football sitting on top of the cake falls to the ground. After a moment of hesitation, Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary yells fumble, and that sets the room into action.

Great players do what they have been trained to do, and they go into after the ball with reckless abandon, despite their age and condition. Some of the highlights include Joe Montana having the ball and Michael Irvin calling for it. The 49er quarterback will have none of it, says "not today, Cowboy," and throws it elsewhere.

Jim Brown smiles and says, "this is some kind of party."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a no-look pass that Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants catches with one hand in spectacular fashion.

Another highlight is former Steeler Franco Harris making a catch on rebounded pass, much like the Immaculate Reception he had in 1972 that allowed the Steelers to beat the Oakland Raiders in a classic playoff game.

Hyundai, "The Elevator"

The Hyundai ad featuring Jason Bateman as an elevator operator was entertaining and fairly sharp. A couple gets on an elevator saying they are going car shopping.

As Bateman takes them on an elevator ride that stops at several floors where consumers have to deal with root canal, vegan beet loaf, and other unpleasantries, the couple announces that they have Hyundai’s buyer assurance program, and they get zipped to a much higher floor by the snarky Bateman.

M&M's, "Bad Passengers"

Christina Applegate is driving an SUV, and the M&M's spokescandies are in the back, making noise, arguing and creating havoc. Applegate lets them know their behavior is unacceptable and she demands they quite down. Of course, they don't listen, so she brings the vehicle to a hault and lets them know who's boss.

“If you don’t stop, I will eat all of you alive right now!”

She makes her point, and we also get to see M&M's new candy.

Bubly, "Can I Have a Buble?"

This beverage plays off Canadian singer Michael Buble, and his difficult-to-pronounce name. The singer tries to get people to pronounce his name correctly while he is in a convenience store. He lets them know his name is pronounced "Boo-blay." The best part is when a girl asks, "Can I have an autography, Mr. Bubbly."

Mercedes-Benz, "Say The Word"

In this commercial, a bearded man has the power to change things just by saying the words.

He finds a lost cat, helps golfer Rickie Fowler make a putt, tears up a parking ticket, and frees Willy (the killer whale). He also turns an opera singer into Ludacris. While you are probably not going to buy a new Mercedes, the commercial was quite entertaining.

T-Mobile, "What's For Dinner"

This is a razor-sharp commercial that features a girl friend texting her boyfriend and asking what he wants for dinner.

As he attempts to answer her, he deletes all of his answers because he wants to make her happy and give her what she wants. In the end, he texts, “Whatever you want, bae.” She says sushi, which is just what he predicted in the first place.

But what he really wants is tacos from Taco Bell, and the commercial features the free tacos customer can get every week with the T-Mobile App.