Video: Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr and More Featured in #NFL100 Commercial

The best part of a dull Super Bowl first half between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams was a fantastic commercial for the NFL 100—a celebration of the league's 100th season, which takes place in 2019-20—that featured a number of legends and current stars:

In the immortal words of Stefon, this commercial had everything: Marshawn Lynch pining for some cake; Joe Montana ignoring Michael Irvin to throw a pass to Jerry Rice; Tom Brady flashing his five Super Bowl rings; Barry Sanders juking the pants off everybody; Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris re-enacting the Immaculate Reception; Patrick Mahomes whipping out his signature sidearm throw and Odell Beckham Jr. busting out a one-handed catch.

There were easter eggs for days in this commercial, and it went over well on Twitter:

For football junkies who didn't enjoy a Patriots 3-0 first-half lead, this commercial provided the required entertainment.