Super Bowl Quarter Score 2019: Patriots vs. Rams 1st-Quarter Update and Recap

The New England Patriots uncharacteristically squandered a trio of advances over midfield in the first quarter of Super Bowl 53, resulting in a 0-0 score after 15 minutes.

The scoreless first quarter marked the ninth time in Super Bowl history the game featured zero points in the opening period, and the Patriots have been a part of five of those games, per ESPN Stats & Info:

New England outgained the Los Angeles Rams 122-29 in the first 15 minutes, but it failed to produce any points because of an interception, a missed field goal and a sack.

After receiving the ball first, the Patriots started the game by running the ball four straight times.

The ground game achieved a good amount of success, but the drive was halted by a Cory Littleton interception on Tom Brady's first pass.

Brady joined Jim Kelly and Ron Jaworski as the third quarterback to throw an interception on his first pass of the Super Bowl, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Nickell Robey-Coleman, the Rams defensive back involved in the controversial no-call at the end of the NFC Championship Game, made his presence known right away by breaking up Brady's pass, as NFL Network's Steve Wyche pointed out:

Unfortunately for Sean McVay's team, it was unable to capitalize on the turnover and punted on its first drive.

The Patriots appeared to shake off the opening-drive interception, as they marched across midfield on their second drive.

But the second drive put together by Bill Belichick's team had some uncharacteristic features, as it was forced to burn a pair of timeouts and Stephen Gostkowski missed a field goal.

As Gostkowski was lining up to kick, CBS' Jim Nantz noted NFL kickers were 31-of-31 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Newsday's Bob Glauber observed:

Nantz's broadcast partner, Tony Romo, joked with Nantz that he would jinx Gostkowski, and it proved to be prophetic, just like many of the plays the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback called during the AFC Championship Game.

But once again, the Rams were unable to snatch the first bit of momentum in the game, as their drive halted at the New England 43-yard line.

While Los Angeles is known for its collection of fake punts with punter Johnny Hekker featuring in a starring role, it opted to pin the Patriots back inside their own 20.

The pair of stops turned out to be a rare positive for the Patriots, as Yahoo's Charles Robinson pointed out their defense's superb showing in the first 11 minutes:

New England crossed the midfield stripe for the third time in three drives, but it was unable to sustain the pressure from the Los Angeles defense, which gained the first sack of Brady this postseason.

