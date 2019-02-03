Mookie Betts, Tommy Jones Win Chris Paul's 2019 PBA Celebrity Invitational

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Turns out Mookie Betts isn't just good at knocking the ball out of the park.

He's also pretty good at knocking down the pins.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder and PBA's Tommy Jones captured the 2019 CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational on Sunday. The duo earned a 101-86 victory over Pete Weber and Terrell Owens, who won the 2017 event hosted by Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul.

"I finally got one," Betts said. "Now I'm going to enjoy it and get ready for baseball."

Betts had finished second in each of his first two tries at winning the Celebrity Invitational. The avid bowler has also made appearances on the PBA World Series of Bowling, including bowling a 300 game in 2017.

"The charity is first and foremost, but the competition is fun too, and seeing guys from other sports, different backgrounds and other professions, all coming together to play one sport is definitely fun. But I don't like to lose; you never like to lose, so I'm glad we won this time," Betts said.

The tournament benefits the Chris Paul Foundation and is hosted every year on Super Bowl Sunday. This was the 10th anniversary of the event.

"This is totally different than any bowling I do during the summer or with my friends and teammates," Paul said. "The pressure is different, there are a lot of people here, the lights are bright, but I'll make sure I do enough to win. It's amazing that it's been 10 years. I'm so grateful to the PBA and the bowlers, I can't say thank you enough."

Betts and the remainder of his Boston Red Sox teammates are set to report to spring training later this month and defend their 2018 championship.