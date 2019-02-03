FSU HC Willie Taggart Says QB Deondre Francois Is No Longer with Team

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Quarterback Deondre Francois is no longer with the Florida State Seminoles football program following domestic abuse allegations.

Jill Martin of CNN shared a statement from head coach Willie Taggart:

"Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program. As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program."

Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat (h/t USA Today) noted this happened after Francois' girlfriend posted a video on social media Saturday that alleged domestic abuse and included the following text:

"I normally don't put my business on ig, but I am tired of my name being drug through the mud since the beginning, I have been silent. For 2 years I have been in a domestic situation with [Francois].

"I thought I loved him and thought he could change for the better but it has gotten worse. I lost my first child because of all of the beating and I suffer from post Partum depression. This situation is taking a toll on my life. Yes, I stayed after that because I was stupid and blinded by love.

"This isn't love. You are a coward and this isn't right. Just because you are who you are that doesn't give you the right to put your hands on a woman ever!!!"

McGahee noted a woman can be heard in the video saying "stop hitting me" and "stop hitting me in my f--king face."

Chris Hays and Chaunte'l Powell of the Orlando Sentinel reported on Francois' future in December.

While they initially cited sources who said the quarterback did not plan on returning to the Seminoles, Francois said he would if he didn't receive positive evaluations from the NFL regarding his draft prospects. He also said he wasn't planning on transferring even though he had graduated and would have been immediately eligible.

Hays and Powell noted Francois made headlines off the field, as a girlfriend alleged domestic abuse. While charges were never filed, Tallahassee Police did charge him with marijuana possession, and he entered a diversion program.

On the field, Francois was a 4-star prospect and the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2015 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

He led Florida State to a 10-3 record and Orange Bowl victory as a freshman but suffered a broken kneecap in the 2017 season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide and missed the remainder of the year. He returned and played 11 games in 2018, but the Seminoles were just 5-7, and their 36-year bowl streak was snapped.

Tashan Reed of The Athletic noted Sunday that "James Blackman immediately becomes the favorite to start" for the Seminoles in 2019.