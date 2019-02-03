Le'Veon Bell Trade Rumors: Steelers Considering Using Transition Tag on Star RB

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers could set themselves up for another offseason of drama with running back Le'Veon Bell.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are considering using the transition tag on Bell to give themselves the option of matching any offer sheet he might receive from other teams as a free agent.

Schefter noted one potential complicating factor with the Steelers' decision is the value of the transition tag.

"Bell and the NFLPA will argue that the transition tag is close to $14.5 million based on the escalating value of tags, and the Steelers and the NFL will say it's closer to $9.5 million because Bell sat out this past season," Schefter wrote.

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell in each of the previous two years. He would have earned $14.5 million in 2018 but sat out the entire season after being unable to reach a long-term agreement with the team.

Bell, who will turn 27 on Feb. 18, has had at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage four times in five seasons with the Steelers. He led the NFL with 406 touches and tied his career high with 11 total touchdowns in 2017.