Report: Latest Timeline for Cam Newton's Return Following Shoulder Surgery

Report: Latest Timeline for Cam Newton's Return Following Shoulder SurgeryFebruary 3, 2019
There is reportedly good news for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton following his arthroscopic shoulder surgery last month.
Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Newton could be ready for the beginning of training camp and is expected to he healthy for the start of the 2019 regular season.
Following the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints, head coach Ron Rivera announced Newton wouldn't play in the final two games because of ongoing shoulder problems.
"It's a very difficult decision," Rivera told reporters. "I believe in him 100 percent. I really do. I believe he does everything he can to give us a chance to win. That's why this is a tough decision, but it's also I think the decision we need to make."
Newton underwent surgery on Jan. 24 and began rehabbing immediately afterward.
Speaking to 680 The Fan this week (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Newton has been encouraged by how his shoulder feels after going under the knife.
"It's good. It's good," Newton said. "It's better than I thought it would be. With so much going on throughout the season, I was in fear, in fear to see what actually was wrong."
Newton previously had shoulder surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in March 2017. He didn't play until Carolina's third preseason game, but the 2015 NFL MVP was able to appear in all 16 games during the regular season.
After throwing 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions in Carolina's first eight games last season, Newton struggled with nine touchdowns and nine picks in his final six games before being shut down.
The Panthers lost seven straight games following a 6-2 start to miss the playoffs for the second time in three years.
