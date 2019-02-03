Report: Latest Timeline for Cam Newton's Return Following Shoulder Surgery

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

There is reportedly good news for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton following his arthroscopic shoulder surgery last month.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Newton could be ready for the beginning of training camp and is expected to he healthy for the start of the 2019 regular season.

Following the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints, head coach Ron Rivera announced Newton wouldn't play in the final two games because of ongoing shoulder problems.