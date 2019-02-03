Schefter: Russell Wilson, Seahawks Haven't Had 'a Single Contract Discussion'

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will be on the last season of his contract in 2019, but the team and player reportedly don't appear to be in any hurry to get a new deal done.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the two sides "have not engaged in a single contract discussion since the day they announced their last deal in 2015." They haven't even provided guidelines to each other about what they envision the contract would include.

However, he noted the eventual deal—should they agree on it—is expected to be the league's biggest this offseason and more than the $33.5 million annually the Green Bay Packers gave Aaron Rodgers prior to the 2018 campaign.

"Oh yeah, if that's what I've got to do," Wilson said when asked if he would play out the 2019 season on his current contract and possibly face the franchise tag, per Schefter. "It's business and everything. I know essentially after the season, I could potentially be a free agent, that kind of thing. I don't think that way. I see myself being in Seattle. I love Seattle, and it's a special place for me."

Wilson has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the league since the Seahawks selected him with a third-round pick in the 2012 draft.

The five-time Pro Bowler has led the Seahawks to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons and reached the Super Bowl twice, winning it once. He has also played all 16 games in each of his years in the league even though he is a dual-threat quarterback who makes plays happen with his legs on a consistent basis.

Wilson tallied as many as 849 rushing yards in a season and has thrown for more than 3,000 yards every year of his career.

He showed few signs of slowing during the 2018 campaign, completing 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,448 yards, a career-best 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions (tied for a career low) while adding 376 yards on the ground.

Despite his accolades, the Seahawks still have some work to do to ensure Wilson will be their signal-caller for the foreseeable future.