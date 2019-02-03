Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019 Prop Odds and Predictions

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tonight Maroon 5 will be joining a long list of stars that have performed at the Super Bowl as the band headlines the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show.

When the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams head into the locker room for a break between halves, Adam Levine will take the stage with his longtime band at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alongside rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott, tonight’s performance is a promising one, with the potential for guest appearances and special songs.

There is much betting that can be done on the halftime show as well as the game, so here’s a breakdown of the pop bets related to Maroon 5 and the halftime show.

All of the odds listed below are courtesy of OddsShark and are as current as Jan. 31.

Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat when he begins the halftime show?

Yes: +200

No: -300

This prop is a bit of a shot in the dark for Maroon 5 frontrunner Adam Levine, and is probably on the table this year because it was used last year for Justin Timberlake.

Levine doesn’t tend to sport a hat when performing, especially as he likes to experiment with different hairdos. So, the odds of him starting out the performance with a hat on are low.

However, if you’re feeling risky and want to win some money, you could take the yes and hope Levine tries something new for his first ever Super Bowl performance.

What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine's top at the start of the halftime show?

Black: -140

Any other color: EVEN

The appearance prop bets continue with this one about Levine’s shirt color.

Levine is known for wearing dark colors, and can be found wearing some version of grey or black quite frequently. He had on a black long sleeve at the Chris Cornell tribute in mid-January. However, Levine does sport white t-shirts frequently as well, so it’s surprising that white isn’t an option in this prop.

While Levine is also a fan of black t-shirts when performing, this bet is riskier as you are betting on black or any other color. It’s unclear what will count as black, as Levine sometimes wears dark grey or patterned shirts.

But, if you’re willing to take the any other color option, you could break even and get your money back as so many options fall under this category.

How many songs will be played during the halftime show?

Over 7.5: -145

Under 7.5: +105

Here’s an easier prop for those of you who want to make some safer bets.

If you’re willing to put in some effort, this bet is easily researchable so that you have some historical data to back up your opinion. In past halftime shows, performers have sang anywhere from 11 songs—like Timberlake last year—to six songs, like Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers did in 2014.

While since 2013 there have been three artists who performed more than 7.5 songs and three who have performed less, it’s a safe bet that Maroon 5 will take the over. The group has been around since 2002 so has plenty of songs to perform. They are also being joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Between the three of them, they are sure to have more than 7.5 songs to perform because the more performers, the more likely it seems we’ll get more songs. Maroon 5 will then join the ranks of performers like Timberlake, Beyonce, and Katy Perry, who all sang upwards of 7.5 songs.

What will be the first song performed by Maroon 5?

"Makes Me Wonder": +EVEN

"One More Night": +550

"Moves like Jagger": +600

"Animals": +700

"Sugar": +900

"Girls Like You": +900

"Don't Wanna Know": +900

"Payphone": +1800

"This Love": +2000

"She Will Be Loved": +2200

"Maps": +2200

There are lots of opportunities to make money with this prop, as at the very least you’ll break even and make your money back.

If you want to take anything besides “Makes Me Wonder” as the first song that Maroon 5 will perform, you’ll make a large sum of money, with “One More Night” being the next choice with a payout of $550.

There are many songs to choose from, and while it seems unlikely Maroon 5 will start with a song from their earliest album—Songs about Jane—both ‘This Love” and “She Will Be Loved” are popular songs that continue to be well liked and played today.

While I don’t think that the band’s most recent hit—“Girls Like You”—will be the first song played, there’s a chance that one of their upbeat songs such as “Moves Like Jagger” or “Sugar” could be played first. And you’d win a nice amount of money.

Will Big Boi and Adam Levine perform “Mic Jack” at halftime?

Yes: -350

No: +225

It seems very likely that Bio Boi and Adam Levine will perform their song “Mic Jack” as that’s the only song that the two collaborate on.

That being said, “Mic Jack” is a very different vibe than most of Maroon 5’s songs. So, is there a chance that they leave it out of their set list? Maybe, but chances are very slim since you have both artists on the song performing together on a special stage.

Will Christina Aguilera make an appearance during the halftime show?

Yes: +225

No: -350

Christina Aguilera participated Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently and during the “Plead the Fifth” section—where you can only plead the fifth on one question asked to you—Aguilera decided to plead the fifth when asked about joining Maroon 5 for the Super Bowl.

Aguilera is also a close friend of Levine’s through their working together on The Voice, so it seems likely that the two could be planning a performance together at the halftime show. Not to mention that Aguilera is featured on the hit song “Moves Like Jagger” that has a very good chance of being performed at the Super Bowl.

Will Maroon 5 play "Sweet Victory" as a SpongeBob tribute?

Yes: -230

No: +160

Here’s another prop bet that people are very excited about, and that is specific to this year’s Super Bowl.

People have been speculating that the song “Sweet Victory” from Nickelodeon’s show “SpongeBob SquarePants” will be played at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show.

Beyond the creator of the show passing away recently and the actor behind the voice of Squidward saying he’s recording a piece for the Super Bowl, twitter accounts for Maroon 5 and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium hinted at SpongeBob.

SpongeBob can be found for a second of Maroon 5’s Super Bowl hype video, while a gif was posted by the Stadium’s account of the characters dressed up in their band uniforms—from when they play “Sweet Victory”—a couple months ago.

Will Travis Scott take a knee during the halftime show?

Yes: +170

No: -250

While the oddsmakers are saying that Travis Scott will not take a knee during the halftime show, it is very possible he could. And you would win a lot of money if that were the case.

Scott was the center of much controversy when it was announced he would join Maroon 5 at the halftime show, as many people didn’t want performers agreeing to the halftime show and supporting the NFL in the wake Colin Kaepernick’s protests.

The rapper was especially hounded for his choice, as people called him a hypocrite for not supporting Kaepernick and refusing the gig, just as Rihanna reportedly did. The rapper agreed to the performance under the pretext that the NFL would make a $500,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

However, there’s still a chance Scott could go one step further and take a knee during his performance to show his support of Kaepernick and quiet all the people who went after him for his decision.