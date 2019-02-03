Patriots Rumors: Josh Gordon Making 'Good Progress'; Latest on Potential Return

Don Wright/Associated Press

Suspended New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is reportedly making "good progress" in his rehabilitation from substance addiction.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Gordon is currently at an in-patient treatment facility in Gainesville, Florida.

Gordon is in the midst of an indefinite suspension from the NFL.

In December, Gordon announced that he was stepping away from the Patriots to focus on his mental health.

Shortly thereafter, the NFL announced that he would be suspended for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL's drug policy.

During his NFL career, Gordon has been suspended on four different occasions for violations of the NFL's substance policy.

Per Rapoport, sources said that Gordon went through "some of his darkest times" during his tenure with the Patriots and that his issues were "real, serious and related to far more than just marijuana."

New England acquired Gordon from the Cleveland Browns in a September trade after the receiver appeared in just one game for the Browns this season.

In 12 games overall this season prior to his suspension, the 27-year-old wideout made 41 catches for 737 yards and four touchdowns.

While Gordon's playing stint with the Patriots was short prior to his suspension, he still has the support of his teammates ahead of Super Bowl LIII, including wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who said the following to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman:

"Josh is still on this team as far as we're concerned. Obviously, we want him to be here as a teammate, a player and a person. We definitely would want him to be here. It is a little heartbreaking. At the end of the day, we have to focus on what we have in this locker room. We [have to] go out there and try to win; that's the only thing we can worry about."

According to Rapoport, Gordon plans to train in Florida after completing his treatment.

He would then be eligible to apply for reinstatement, and it is a "possibility" that he could be ready by training camp.

There is no guarantee Gordon will be reinstated given his past.

From 2014-2017, Gordon appeared in just 10 regular-season games for the Browns. That included being suspended for the entire 2015 and 2016 campaigns.

Gordon can be an elite-level receiver when he plays, as he led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013 and was named both a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro.

With Gordon watching from afar, the Pats will look to win their second championship in three years when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.