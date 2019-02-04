2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

7 of 8

Just Missed: Kentucky Wildcats (18-3)

Remember when Kentucky lost an overtime game to Seton Hall and it seemed like the Wildcats might be headed for a bit of a disappointing season?

Well, in their last 11 games, they have road wins over Louisville, Auburn and Florida, home wins over Kansas and Mississippi State and a neutral-site win over North Carolina. Not a shabby turn around. And with both Michigan and Michigan State suffering losses this weekend, Kentucky has surged all the way onto the No. 1 seed bubble.

But in comparing Kentucky and Gonzaga for the final spot on the top line, the main thing that stood out is that the Zags have just two losses away from home against a projected No. 1 seed and a projected No. 2 seed, while Kentucky has losses to Alabama and Seton Hall. Plus, Gonzaga won its neutral-site game against Duke while Kentucky got annihilated by the Blue Devils.

Even with those factors in play, it was tempting to give Kentucky a No. 1 seed. That's how good the Cats have been lately.

No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2)

Gonzaga has been quietly going about its business, loitering on the No. 2 seed line, just waiting for a little bit of carnage to open the door. That moment has finally arrived, and now the most efficient offense in the nation is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the West Region.

The Bulldogs have won their last 12 games by an average margin of 34.0 points per game. It's embarrassing how unchallenged they have been since losing at North Carolina on Dec. 15. They did get a bit of a scare at San Francisco in mid-January, but they eventually flexed their muscles and won by 13 points—their slimmest margin of victory in those dozen games.

If they keep winning, they might still have a shot at the No. 1 overall seed. However, it doesn't really matter, since no other team in the conversation would want to be in the West Region. Whether they finish at No. 1 or No. 4, they'll be headed to Anaheim for the second weekend.

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (19-2)

It's kind of wild how much head-to-head action there has been among the No. 1 seeds. Duke beat Virginia by two points, Gonzaga beat Duke by two points and Tennessee beat Gonzaga by three points. And Duke will play Virginia again this weekend.

Of the bunch, the Blue Devils are the only one to have suffered anything close to a bad loss, but that home game against Syracuse—in which Cam Reddish didn't play (sick) and Tre Jones left early in the first half (shoulder injury)—is of no real concern. What's more important is that they are destroying teams now that they're healthy. Poor Notre Dame and St. John's were sacrificial lambs on the Zion Williamson altar this week, as Duke won those two games by a combined margin of 52 points.

The schedule is about to get a lot tougher, though. From Feb. 9 through March 9, the Blue Devils will play road games against Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, plus home games against UNC and NC State. A loss or two is almost inevitable. But if they can go 8-2 against that slate, they'll enter the ACC tournament in excellent shape for a No. 1 seed.

No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (19-1)

Since the overtime game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee has made mincemeat of the opponents it ought to handle with ease. The Volunteers beat West Virginia, South Carolina and Texas A&M each by at least a 17-point margin.

Both games this week were tight midway through the second half, but they eventually cruised to easy wins.

There should be more cruising in the near future, too, as the next three are at home against Missouri, Florida and South Carolina. That should put them at 23-1 in advance of the colossal road game against Kentucky in less than two weeks.

No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers (20-1)

Virginia had some uncharacteristically sloppy games this week, needing overtime to win at NC State before struggling on offense in a home win over Miami. Neither result was concerning enough to consider bumping the Cavaliers out of the top spot, but UVA committed twice as many turnovers as its opponents this week, which is bizarre.

Ty Jerome hurt his back early in the NC State game and didn't play against Miami, which goes a long way toward explaining that (presumably) temporarily issue. But with Duke on deck, the Cavaliers best get that figured out pronto.