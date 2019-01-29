2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

1 of 8

Last Team In: Florida Gators (11-8)

I hate Florida's resume. Hate it. Hate it. Hate it. The Gators blew out Butler at home—after losing to the Bulldogs on a neutral court earlier in the season—and...that's it. And Butler isn't even in the projected field anymore, so how great is that one win?

But because that key win came by a 34-point margin while the losses to Michigan State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, TCU and Butler were by a combined margin of 35 points, the margin-of-victory-oriented KenPom.com and the NCAA Evaluation Tool love the Gators. They are ranked 26th in the former and 37th in the latter, both of which almost mandate we put this team in the projected field for the time being.

Judgment day is coming, though. Florida still has to play Kentucky and LSU twice each as well as road games against Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama. If they keep losing close games to good opponents, there will eventually be too many losses to dance.

Second-to-Last In: Belmont Bruins (14-4)

Now this is what you want to see from a bubble team.

Sure, Belmont had a few missteps, dropping an early road game against Green Bay before getting swept by a just-OK Jacksonville State squad. But the Bruins have capitalized on the opportunities they were afforded. They swept Lipscomb, which is just outside the top 40 in the NET. They won at UCLA. They won at Murray State. And they put up a decent fight in a road loss to Purdue.

Chances have been few and far between, but Belmont is 2-1 in Quadrant 1 games and 4-1 against Quadrants 1 and 2.

Care to guess how many teams have won at least 80 percent of games played against the top two quadrants? The full list is Virginia, Tennessee, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Houston, Nevada and Belmont. That's nice company, and it's good enough for a bid in our eyes. Just don't go acquiring any more bad losses, Belmont.

Third-to-Last In: St. John's Red Storm (15-5)

St. John's has only played once since the last update, and that home loss to Georgetown was far from ideal. The Red Storm have now lost four of their last five games, and things aren't about to get any easier. They play at Creighton on Wednesday before a trip to Duke on Saturday, followed by yet another road game against Marquette next Tuesday.

The laughably weak nonconference schedule wasn't a problem when St. John's was 12-0. But now that this team is 15-5 and staring down the barrel of its sixth, seventh and eighth losses, the Johnnies are going to wish they had scheduled more aggressively.

If they do lose the next three games, they would likely need to go at least 7-1 over the final month of the regular season in order to make the NCAA tournament.

Fourth-to-Last In: Creighton Bluejays (11-8)

Creighton snapped its four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over Georgetown and Butler. Neither result was particularly noteworthy, but in a week of complete and utter carnage for the national bubble, two wins and no losses made for a nice impression.

The Bluejays are 3-4 in Big East play. Though conference record means nothing as a standalone data point, they probably need to finish 11-7 to feel safe about getting a bid, given how little they accomplished in nonconference play and how unimpressive the Big East is aside from Marquette and Villanova.