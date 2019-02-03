Super Bowl Props: Stock Market, Bitcoin, Chick-Fil-a Odds for Sunday

David Goldman/Associated Press

The past three years have seen negative results for the S&P 500 on the Monday following the Super Bowl, leaving prop bettors to wonder if 2019 will be any different for Super Bowl 53 .

Nearly a year ago-the day after the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots 41-33 as 4.5-point underdogs-the Dow plunged 1,175 points for one of its worst days ever. The S&P 500 alone fell more than four percent on February 5, 2018.

But in the previous 16 years, that index's worst plummet was 2.4 percent, which just so happened to be in 2002 when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl ring against the then-St. Louis Rams. In fact, the market has alternated between finishing down and up on the Monday following New England's last five Super Bowl wins.

That means the Patriots beating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is due to lead to an uptick in the S&P 500 on Monday. If you believe those two results will happen between the game and market, you can get +200 (bet $100 to win $200) odds on the Super Bowl props at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Then again, you can also get +200 on New England winning Super Bowl 53 and the S&P 500 going down, extending its skid to four consecutive years on the Monday after the big game. Or if you think the Rams will pull off another upset like the Eagles, you can get +270 on that possibility either paired with the market going up or down. Los Angeles is the underdog at sportsbooks on the Super Bowl betting odds .

If you are an investor or follower of Bitcoin, you can wager on a Super Bowl exotic prop involving the popular cryptocurrency as well. Similar to the odds on the Super Bowl coin flip, you can lay -130 (bet $130 to win $100) that the price of Bitcoin will be higher by the end of the game or -110 on a lower value.

But if you want a bigger lock on Super Bowl Sunday and do not mind paying a much higher price, wager on the Chick-fil-A inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium remaining closed at -1100 compared to open at +575. While Chick-fil-A would undoubtedly do a ton of business, the company always gives its employees Sunday off. The Chick-fil-A there is only open for non-Sunday events.

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.