Mike Malone to Coach Team LeBron in 2019 NBA All-Star Game over Steve Kerr

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone will represent the Western Conference in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game while coaching Team LeBron after his team pulled out a 107-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

A six-game winning streak has Denver tied with the Golden State Warriors atop the Western Conference at 37-15. Per ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Malone owns the tiebreaker over Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

Both the Warriors and the Nuggets were in action on Saturday night. After the Warriors pulled away from the Los Angeles Lakers for a 115-101 victory, Golden State star Stephen Curry sold out his coaching staff on social media:

Meanwhile, Kerr—who has served as a coach in two of the last four All-Star Games—admitted during his postgame press conference that the Denver game had his attention, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

Fortunately for Kerr and Co., the Nuggets were able to do them a favor and give them All-Star Weekend off. According to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, when informed of the final result, Kerr gave a fist pump and told reporters, "Have fun in Charlotte, guys."

For Malone, though, coaching in the All-Star Game is recognition of an outstanding first half. The Nuggets near the break in prime position to end a five-year playoff drought, as they have piled up the second-most victories in the NBA this season. They currently trail the Milwaukee Bucks by one game in the win column for the most in the league.

Since Malone took over in 2015, Denver has improved with each passing season and is on pace to do so once again this season. Last season (46-36) marked the team's first winning season since 2012-13.

Malone will not be Denver's lone representative in Charlotte. Center Nikola Jokic was named as a Western Conference reserve, his first All-Star selection.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Feb. 17. Malone will find out who he is coaching on Feb. 7, when the All-Star Game draft will air on TNT.