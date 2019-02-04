2019 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

It's the morning after the Super Bowl, which means no more games that matter in the win-loss column until September and an unofficial start to draft season.

Countless mock drafts will slot different prospects to teams based on a variety of factors: roster need, scheme fit, best player available and past history. It's an imperfect exercise since few people know where players are slotted on a club's big board. However, it's not hard to find out what positions need upgrades across all 32 rosters.

Specifically, in the first round, general managers hope to land early contributors who possess the potential to develop into franchise players. The selection that headlines a draft class sets the pathway for the subsequent rounds. The big board serves as a compass assembled after months of research.

Still in the early stages of the draft evaluation process, we'll limit our scope to the opening round. Where could the top prospects land in April? The projections below don't include trades but consider the best possible selection with the current order.

1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

4. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Devin White, LB, LSU

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

15. Washington Redskins: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

16. Carolina Panthers: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

19. Tennessee Titans: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

25. Philadelphia Eagles: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State



26. Indianapolis Colts: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

Quinnen Williams Slips to Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 5

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Here's an early surprise for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Arizona Cardinals take the safe pick, Nick Bosa. The San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders don't have major voids on the interior of their defensive lines. All three teams opt to fill bigger needs.

Typically, it's not the best idea to select players solely based on need, but it's hard to justify picking an interior defensive lineman inside the top 10 selections. In the most recent occurrence, the Buffalo Bills selected Marcell Dareus with the No. 3 overall pick in 2011.

The Buccaneers couldn't resist Williams, though. He posted just one strong season at Alabama, but the 21-year-old emerged as a top-notch playmaker in November through the end of the 2018 term. He's going to hear his name in the same sentence as Aaron Donald because of his pass-rushing prowess. It's unfair to liken him to a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, but that type of comparison will boost an interior defensive lineman's stock.

Williams' teammate, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, talked about what makes the 6'4", 295-pounder special in the trenches, per Bleacher Report's Marq Burnett. "He's really good with his hands," the offensive tackle said ... "That's the toughest thing ... you've got an almost 300-pound bar of soap that's pushing past you, and you just can't get ahold of him. I think that he's really perfected his hand technique."

Coming into the league with that type of technical skill, Williams could develop into a special talent under Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who typically runs a 3-4 base alignment. The Alabama product, Vita Vea and Gerald McCoy would form a strong three-man front.

Jacksonville Jaguars Select Drew Lock at No. 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars must solve their quarterback problem—head coach Doug Marrone's job security may hinge upon the signal-caller's progression under center. He's 16-18 as the team's lead skipper. There's an expectation the club will move on from Blake Bortles, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

If indeed the Jaguars start fresh at the most important position on the roster, Marrone and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo will need to develop the next man up. Jacksonville may consider Drew Lock with the No. 7 overall pick. The Missouri product impressed spectators in Mobile, Alabama during Senior Bowl week, per CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson:

"In Mobile, we saw the arm talent and the physical skills that make him a possible first-round pick, but we also saw his leadership skills -- both on the field with his teammates and in interviews where he reportedly blew several teams away," Wilson wrote.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

According to Wilson, Lock highlighted cleaner footwork as an aspect to his strong finish in 2018. The Missouri product followed an impressive junior year, throwing 44 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions, with a 28-touchdown season to go alongside just eight interceptions.

Kyler Murray's delayed decision between an NFL and MLB career could push him further down draft boards, allowing Lock to move up. The 6'4", 225-pounder profiles as a pocket passer with a big accurate arm—two qualities that will attract talent evaluators.

With running backs Leonard Fournette and Carlos Hyde in the backfield, Lock would have a supportive ground attack capable of drawing defenders into the box. Defensive adjustments to a physical run-heavy offense could create opportunities for chunk plays downfield. Lock's deep-ball accuracy would put tremendous pressure on defenders in coverage.

Baltimore Ravens Take N'Keal Harry at No. 22

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Last offseason, the Baltimore Ravens made a concerted effort to surround quarterback Joe Flacco with complementary talent at the skill positions. The 33-year-old's mediocre results coupled with a hip injury prompted a shift to Lamar Jackson.

Now that Jackson operates the offense as the starter going forward, the front office must mirror last year's approach—overhaul the perimeter skill positions.

Wide receiver John Brown will become a free agent. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic expects the team to release Michael Crabtree. He posted 15 receptions for 173 yards and three touchdowns once Jackson took over the starting job—that includes the playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here's Zrebiec's perspective concerning Crabtree. "When he signed last year, Crabtree was essentially viewed as a one-year guy and he didn’t do enough this past offense to change that perception. The Ravens will part ways with the veteran receiver," he wrote.

To replace Brown and Crabtree, the Ravens could choose their ideal prospect at wide receiver with the No. 22 overall selection. At 6'4", 216 pounds, N'Keal Harry possesses the size and wide catch radius to provide Jackson a large dynamic receiving target downfield. The Arizona State product flashed as a big-play option, logging a career-high 14.9 yards per catch during his junior campaign.

Harry isn't just a tall wide receiver, who wins jump-ball situations. He can run after the catch and knows how to use his body frame to position himself for the reception. His stature makes it difficult for defenders who use physicality to disrupt timing and smaller defensive backs in off-ball coverage.

Harry has the tools to step on the field Week 1 as Jackson's go-to option in the passing game.

Jaylon Ferguson Goes to Oakland Raiders at No. 27

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders shouldn't go through three first-round picks without addressing their pass-rushing woes. In Mobile, Alabama, the coaching staff had a close look at a small-school prospect whose stock may rise leading up to the draft.

Defensive end Jaylon Ferguson left a lasting impression during Senior Bowl week, per Kyle Martin of the Raiders' official website. "Ferguson was widely regarded as one of the premier pass rushers at the Senior Bowl," he wrote…"During Saturday’s game, Ferguson showed off his speed by tracking down Daniel Jones and sacking him. He was a player scouts wanted to see more from last week, and he impressed."

Ferguson doesn't come from a powerhouse program such as Alabama or Ohio State, but he finished a four-year stay at Louisiana Tech as the Conference USA career leader in sacks (45) and tackles for a loss (67.5). Furthermore, he patterns his game after Khalil Mack, which is something to take into account when breaking down his game tapes.

The Raiders won't find another Mack in this draft, but Ferguson has already turned heads as a standout. The reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year could become the next small-school gem to flourish in Silver and Black as a top-notch pass-rusher. He brings a blend of speed and power that puts his opponents at a disadvantage in one-on-one situations.