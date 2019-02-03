Super Bowl Odds 2019: Point Spread, Score and Patriots vs. Rams Predictions

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

For most NFL players, nine years would represent a great career. For New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, it's about to mark the number of seasons he has ended with a Super Bowl appearance. Whether or not he wins this time around, it's a remarkable accomplishment.

Brady and the Patriots would obviously prefer to get the victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The general betting population seems to believe they will, as the Vegas line has shifted from originally favoring Los Angeles to giving the Rams points.

What does the latest point spread look like? Read on to find out, along with a final score prediction and some of the latest Super Bowl-related buzz.

Super Bowl LIII

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Odds and Over/Under (per OddsShark): NE -2.5, 56.5

Prediction: Patriots 33, Rams 27

Patriots Get a Pep Talk

The Patriots seem to find motivation wherever they can. They have played the disrespect card over the past several weeks, and now they are bringing in a motivational guest to help prep the team for Super Bowl LIII.

This one knows a little something about playing the Rams in the biggest game in team sports. New England got a visit from former Patriots safety Lawyer Milloy, who had three tackles and a defended pass in Super Bowl XXXVI.

"He's one of us," head coach Bill Belichick said, per Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas (h/t Nicole Yang of Boston.com). "He's pulling for us. I appreciate that."

Patriots fans, however, probably remember Belichick not being as high on Milloy, who was cut with several years remaining on his contract back in 2003. He immediately signed with the rival Buffalo Bills.

Still, Milloy did help kick off New England's dynasty, one the team hopes will continue well past Sunday.

Todd Gurley at 100 Percent'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Just how healthy is Rams running back Todd Gurley? It's one of the biggest remaining questions heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

Gurley missed the final two games of the regular season with a knee injury, returned to put up more than 100 yards rushing against the Dallas Cowboys and then played just a limited role against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game.

While Los Angeles has a solid backup plan in C.J. Anderson—who has averaged 100 yards per game since joining the Rams—the offense is more threatening when Gurley is at 100 percent.

And according to head coach Sean McVay, that's exactly where Gurley is.

"He's feeling good," McVay said, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. "A hundred percent."

McVay also explained that Gurley's limited role against the Saints wasn't a result of injury.

"He didn't have that many touches, but he still played a good amount of snaps," McVay said, per Thiry. "We just weren't able to run it as much as we'd like to, because New Orleans did a nice job stopping us."

Stopping the Rams running game will be one of New England's biggest challenges.

Zuerlein Also Healthy

Gurley isn't the only player whose health has been questioned leading up to Super Bowl LIII. Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who sent L.A. to the title game with a 57-yarder in overtime in the NFC Championship Game, has been dealing with a foot injury.

Zuerlein's health could obviously become a factor against the Patriots, especially if the game is close. Zuerlein was a full participant in Friday's practice, though, and according to McVay, Rams fans needn't worry.

"He felt good," McVay said, per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk. "He hit the ball well. He hit the kickoffs and his field goals really well. That's kind of what we expected; that's what we hoped, and he'll be ready to go."

If the Super Bowl comes down to a last-minute field-goal opportunity, the Rams will be glad to have Zuerlein on the field.