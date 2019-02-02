James Harrison on Antonio Brown Staying with Steelers: 'There's Still a Chance'

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison thinks there is a way for Antonio Brown and the team to work out their differences.

Per TMZ Sports, Harrison said "there's always a possibility" for Brown to remain with the Steelers because "nothing is ever 100 percent" until a decision has been made.

Harrison, who played for the Steelers from 2002 to 2012 and 2014 to 2017, has been outspoken in his criticism of head coach Mike Tomlin for the drama around the organization.

"[Tomlin] has a thing where he says, 'I'm going to treat everybody fair but I'm not going to treat everybody the same.' Your fairness may be interpreted as favoritism to other players," Harrison told NFL Network on Thursday.

After previously saying it would be "hard to envision" Brown returning in 2019, Steelers president Art Rooney II seemed to take a softer stance with his All-Pro receiver during a conference call with fans on Jan. 23.

"There are a lot of factors we have to take into account on it," Rooney said. "We'd have to sit down with Antonio and understand where he is and make sure he understands where we are. There is some work to do before we figure that out."

Brown is still under contract to the Steelers for three more seasons. He remains one of the NFL's most productive receivers with 104 receptions, 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018.