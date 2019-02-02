Super Bowl Odds 2019: Prop-Bet List, Moneyline Info for Patriots vs. Rams

David Goldman/Associated Press

One of the best gambling days of the sporting calendar is upon us.

For fans of the other 30 NFL teams and casual viewers, the Super Bowl 53 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams could be more exciting for the betting opportunities.

Traditional lines, such as the spread, over/under and moneyline, are available to everyone, but there's a vast collection of prop bets also set on the contest.

Sprinkling a few dollars on the moneyline is suggested if you have a firm opinion on who wins the game, but if that's not your preference, let us introduce you to the long list of prop bets you have to choose from.

Prop-Bet List

The full list of prop bets for Super Bowl 53 can be found on OddsShark.

Some of the props relating to the actual game focus on individual players and the totals they'll earn in specific statistical categories.

Tom Brady, Todd Gurley and Rob Gronkowski are three of the high-profile players with props assigned to their passing, rushing and receiving totals, respectively.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Brady's over/under for passing yards is 300.5, while the line for Gurley's rushing yards is 72.5 and Gronkowski's receiving-yards line is set at 54.5.

You can also wager on the amount of touchdowns scored in each quarter and in the game as a whole, as well as the total number of points scored in each quarter.

The over/under for touchdowns in the first quarter is 1.5, while there are options ranging from 5.5 to 7.5 for total touchdowns.

You can also bet on the exact number of total touchdowns, with the lower totals possessing the longest odds.

Then of course you have some of the most popular prop bets, including the over/under on the duration of Gladys Knight's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," heads or tails on the coin flip and which color the Gatorade bath for the winning team will be.

The over/under for Knight's national anthem is 1 minute and 47 seconds, while heads and tails both have odds of -105. Lime/green/yellow is the front-runner in the Gatorade prop at +225.

Even if you're not a fan of the Patriots or Rams, you can still find some entertainment in the betting markets on offer.

Moneyline Information

New England (-115; Bet $115 to win $100)

Los Angeles (+130; Bet $100 to win $130)

The moneyline for both teams presents decent value since New England isn't considered an overwhelming favorite.

The Patriots, who are also favored by 2.5 points on the spread, possess a moneyline of -115 that is worth betting if you think they'll come out on top.

We don't suggest solely betting the moneyline, but add it into the collection of props you throw money on for Super Bowl 53.

Selecting the Rams' moneyline hands you more winnings, but don't blindly take Los Angeles just based on the earnings you can gain.

Since there are plenty of props you can earn more money on, you should only take the Rams if you firmly believe Sean McVay's team will capture the second title in franchise history.

In that case, it's worth dropping a decent amount of money on the Rams at +130 in an attempt to reap the rewards at the end of the game.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.