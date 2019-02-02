Rockets Rumors: Brandon Knight-Alec Burks Trade Discussed with Cavaliers

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets had spoken with the Cleveland Cavaliers about trading Brandon Knight and a draft pick for Alec Burks, but talks about the swap "have quieted," sources told Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Knight has played just 12 games for the Rockets and averaged 3.0 points in 9.8 minutes per contest. The eight-year pro has suffered numerous injuries in recent years, including a torn ACL that kept him out for the entire 2017-18 season. He averaged a career-high 19.6 points per game for the Phoenix Suns in 2015-16.

After seven-plus seasons with the Utah Jazz, Burks was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers after the start of this year. He's posting 11.4 points on 39.6 percent shooting and has started 22 of 32 games played in a Cavs uniform.

