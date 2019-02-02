TUF Alum Leaves Fans Awestruck After Kick Combo Knockout at LFA 59

Kyler Phillips (6-1) had a brief stay with the UFC, but back on the regional circuit, he is making a statement that he deserves a second chance.



Phillips met Emeka Ifekandu at LFA 59 on Friday evening and put showed why his nickname is "Matrix" by styling on Ifekandu with a stunning spinning back kick, high kick combination that sent Ifekandu face first into the canvas.



Phillips followed up quickly with a couple of additional shots before the referee could jump in to save the fallen fighter. The official end came at 2:30 of the first round.

Much like his quick win on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series which earned him a spot on The Ultimate Fighter, this performance will capture the eyes of the larger organizations.

The young MMA Lab prospect showed out and entered himself in the race for Knockout of the Year for 2019.