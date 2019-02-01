Former NFL QB and Cowboys Coach Wade Wilson Dies at the Age of 60

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys announced former quarterback and quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson died Friday on his 60th birthday.

Wilson spent 19 years as an NFL quarterback with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Cowboys and Oakland Raiders before becoming a quarterbacks coach with the Cowboys and Chicago Bears for 17 seasons.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who was Wilson's teammate for three seasons, tweeted the following regarding Wilson's death:

The Vikings selected Wilson in the eighth round of the 1981 NFL draft out of East Texas State, and he went on to spend 11 years with the organization.

In 1988, Wilson was named a Pro Bowler for the first and only time in his career when he threw for 2,746 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

While Wilson was a backup for much of his tenure, he started 48 regular-season games for the Vikings and posted a 27-21 record while going 2-3 in five playoff games before signing with the Falcons.

After one year with the Falcons, Wilson started 14 games for the Saints in 1993 and then signed with the Cowboys in 1995.

Wilson played sparingly behind Aikman, but he did win Super Bowl XXX as Aikman's backup.

He then closed out his career as a backup in Oakland before transitioning into coaching.

Wilson was the Cowboys quarterbacks coach from 2000-2002, and he later served in the same role for the Bears from 2004-2006.

With Chicago, Wilson coached in a Super Bowl XLI loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson went back to Dallas in 2007 and served as their quarterbacks coach until his dismissal from the team in 2017.

During his tenure, Wilson oversaw the development of a pair of Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

As an NFL quarterback, Wilson went 36-33 as a starter and threw for 17,283 yards, 99 touchdowns and 102 interceptions in 125 games.