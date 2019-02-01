Robert Kraft Says Donald Trump 'Very Supportive' of Patriots in Super Bowl

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

President Donald Trump remains a big fan of the New England Patriots as they head into Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft discussed his relationship with Trump on Friday on Fox and Friends.

"I have a lot of people who give me advice and he's been very supportive, and I know he's working very hard to serve the best interest of the country," Kraft said of Trump, via TMZ Sports.

The president showed his support on Twitter after the Patriots won the AFC Championship Game to earn a spot in the Super Bowl for the third straight season:

"We can use every fan who wants to support us from wherever they are in their standard of life," Kraft said Friday.

The Patriots owner has been helpful to Trump as well over the years, especially after beginning his run to the presidency. He donated $1 million to his inaugural committee in 2016 and then gave Trump a Super Bowl ring in 2017.

If New England were to beat the Los Angeles Rams and win another Super Bowl, you can be certain Kraft will be looking forward to another White House visit.