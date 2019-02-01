Watch Kyler Murray Awkwardly Duck NFL or MLB Questions on 'Dan Patrick Show'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Making the media rounds this week in Atlanta, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray hasn't mastered the art of deflecting questions about his future.

Appearing on Friday's episode of The Dan Patrick Show, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner essentially went silent when asked if he was going to attend spring training with the Oakland Athletics or go to the NFL scouting combine:

One potential explanation for Murray's reaction to the question is that he's tired of answering it. The subject has been hovering over him dating back to June when the A's selected him ninth overall in the MLB draft.

Murray has been vague about his plans, though he did tell NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook) on Thursday that a decision will come "very soon."

Decision day is looming for Murray. A's position players will report to Arizona for spring training Feb. 16. The NFL scouting combine begins in Indianapolis on Feb. 26.