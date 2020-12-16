Mo Bamba's 4th-Year Contract Option for 2021-22 Season Exercised by Magic

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic picked up the fourth-year option on Mo Bamba's rookie contract on Wednesday.

According to Spotrac, Bamba will make $7.6 million in 2021-22.

The sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, Bamba saw a limited role during his rookie campaign. He averaged 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 16.3 minutes per game in 2018-19. He was limited to just 47 games after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left tibia.

Though he managed to appear in 62 games this past season, Bamba was unable to take on an increased role. He averaged just 14.2 minutes per game, logging 5.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while coming off the bench.

Of note, the 7'0" Bamba spent time during the NBA hiatus bulking up. Within the span of four months, he went from 231 pounds all the way up to 258 before going steady at 252. He explained, per NBA.com's John Denton:

"It was something that I had to work at every single day, and I had to make myself uncomfortable. I had to wake up a few times at 3 and 4 o'clock in the morning just to get some extra calories and an extra fill. I had to wake up early to get that extra, big breakfast. It was definitely uncomfortable at first, but as I got used to it, it definitely got a lot easier."

Unfortunately for Bamba, he did not get much of a chance to show what he could do with his new frame. He totaled just 10 minutes in two appearances after the season restart.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Still just 22 years old, Bamba provides the Magic with an intriguing young talent. While he has plenty of room to improve on the offensive end of the court, Bamba can immediately make an impact near the rim on defense.