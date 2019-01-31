Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'Open' to Playing with Kyrie Irving Again

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

LeBron James is willing to extend an olive branch to Kyrie Irving and reunite with his former teammate, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Amick spoke to a source who said James is "open to the possibility of playing with Irving again."

Irving can opt out of his contract and hit free agency this summer.

Amick's source cited the fact that James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 despite owner Dan Gilbert's public rebuke of the four-time MVP in 2010 as evidence LeBron is willing to forgive.

It may not matter. Amick reported those inside the Boston Celtics don't view the Los Angeles Lakers as a contender to sign Irving in free agency.

James and Irving's time together in Cleveland didn't end on great terms. Irving requested and was granted a trade in the 2017 offseason.

"Everyone knows that when Kyrie got traded it was the beginning of the end for everything," James said in an interview with The Athletic's Joe Vardon. "It's not a secret." Granted, Vardon wrote that James "did little to try to bridge the divide with Irving" following the trade request to keep the star point guard in Cleveland.

More than two years removed from their separation, James and Irving seem ready to put any past issues behind them.

Irving told reporters in January he had reached out to LeBron to apologize for failing to see the bigger picture in Cleveland and fully understand how James was trying to mold the Cavs into a championship-winning team.

LeBron then posted a video to his Instagram story in which he sang Fetty Wap's "Rewind" in his car, tagging Irving's account in the video.

James in particular has a vested interest in trying to mend fences with Irving since he needs at least one more All-Star to join him in Los Angeles to make the Lakers a title contender.

Because of that, rumors of an Irving move to L.A. are unlikely to die down.