Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'Open' to Playing with Kyrie Irving Again

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: LeBron James #23 and Kyrie Irving #11 of Team LeBron give each other high fives against Team Curry during the NBA All-Star Game as a part of 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

LeBron James is willing to extend an olive branch to Kyrie Irving and reunite with his former teammate, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Amick spoke to a source who said James is "open to the possibility of playing with Irving again."

Irving can opt out of his contract and hit free agency this summer.

Amick's source cited the fact that James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 despite owner Dan Gilbert's public rebuke of the four-time MVP in 2010 as evidence LeBron is willing to forgive.

It may not matter. Amick reported those inside the Boston Celtics don't view the Los Angeles Lakers as a contender to sign Irving in free agency.

James and Irving's time together in Cleveland didn't end on great terms. Irving requested and was granted a trade in the 2017 offseason.

"Everyone knows that when Kyrie got traded it was the beginning of the end for everything," James said in an interview with The Athletic's Joe Vardon. "It's not a secret." Granted, Vardon wrote that James "did little to try to bridge the divide with Irving" following the trade request to keep the star point guard in Cleveland.

More than two years removed from their separation, James and Irving seem ready to put any past issues behind them.

Irving told reporters in January he had reached out to LeBron to apologize for failing to see the bigger picture in Cleveland and fully understand how James was trying to mold the Cavs into a championship-winning team.

LeBron then posted a video to his Instagram story in which he sang Fetty Wap's "Rewind" in his car, tagging Irving's account in the video.

James in particular has a vested interest in trying to mend fences with Irving since he needs at least one more All-Star to join him in Los Angeles to make the Lakers a title contender.

Because of that, rumors of an Irving move to L.A. are unlikely to die down.

Related

    Report: NYK Optimistic They Can Get KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NYK Optimistic They Can Get KD

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Experts Mock Draft ASG Rosters 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R Experts Mock Draft ASG Rosters 👀

    Dan Favale and Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pels Didn't Want Porzingis for AD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pels Didn't Want Porzingis for AD

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers in Kristaps Blockbuster

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Winners and Losers in Kristaps Blockbuster

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report