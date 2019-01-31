Kevin Durant Rumors: Knicks Officials 'Very' Optimistic They Can Sign Star

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Trading away Kristaps Porzingis in a seven-player deal Thursday was a shocking move from the New York Knicks, but they believe this could be the first step in acquiring Kevin Durant in the offseason.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the team is widely known to be targeting Durant, and it's very possible the move could happen in free agency this summer.

"Some rival executives even reported that Knicks officials themselves have been expressing a very high level of optimism on this front," Amick reported.

While Thursday's trade netted Dennis Smith Jr. and two future first-round draft picks, the team was also able to clear the contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee in exchange for the expiring contracts of Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN noted the significance for cap room:

Durant would obviously be the big prize as he can hit the open market if he declines his $31.5 million option for next season.

The Golden State Warriors star is in his third season with the team and has already won two NBA titles, but the camaraderie might have worn out. He and Draymond Green had a heated argument earlier this season, and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported in November that Durant's impending free agency was a big issue.

Several Warriors reportedly believe he is headed elsewhere next season.

Durant also told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in December that he wants to get "as much money as I can" in his next contract, which would be a change from his short-term deals the past few years with Golden State.

This all indicates he won't be back with the Warriors, although there is no guarantee he would sign with the Knicks, especially without any other proven pieces on the roster.

Amick listed Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving as another possibility for New York, but the team will likely need to do a lot of convincing after a lost 2018-19 season.