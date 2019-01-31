Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Suns, PG Have 'Mutual Interest' in Potential Deal

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

If the Los Angeles Lakers trade Lonzo Ball, the second-year point guard would be open to joining the Phoenix Suns.

Per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Ball and the Suns have "mutual interest" if the Lakers were to move him.

The Lakers' attention appears to be on acquiring Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, one trade scenario the Lakers pitched to New Orleans included a package of Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick.

Ganguli noted Ball's camp doesn't view the Pelicans as his preferred destination.

The Suns would be an excellent fit for Ball. They've been searching for a starting point guard since last offseason. Rookie De'Anthony Melton has served as the team's primary starter and has averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 assists in 33 games.

Ball is sidelined with a sprained ankle he suffered Jan. 19. The 21-year-old was averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 47 contests before his injury.