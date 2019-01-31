Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Advance to Copa Del Rey SF with 3-1 Win vs. Girona

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real Madrid coasted into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 3-1 win over Girona on Thursday to claim a 7-3 aggregate victory.

Karim Benzema put the visitors in charge of the tie with the opener on 27 minutes. The Frenchman swapped passes with Dani Carvajal and then tucked the ball past goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.

The striker then continued his red-hot form by grabbing his second of the night just before half-time. He curled home a shot in off the post from just inside the penalty area for his fifth goal in his last three outings.

Pedro Porro pulled one back for Girona after the break, but Marcos Llorente restored Real Madrid's two-goal lead five minutes later with a well-taken strike.

The visitors then comfortably saw out the win to ensure their name will be in Friday's draw for the last four.

Rivals Must Be Wary Of Improving Real Madrid

Real Madrid put in another dominant performance on Thursday as they made it four wins in a row in all competitions.

Los Blancos have endured an inconsistent campaign but are hitting form at exactly the right stage of the season and have also been boosted by the return to fitness of several key players.

Marco Asensio, Marcos Llorente and Gareth Bale are all fit again after injury lay-offs, and all three featured against Girona.

Llorente was the pick of the bunch with a superb goalscoring display in midfield, and he'll rival Casemiro for a starting spot going forwards:

The team may still be off the pace in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, but victory puts them into the last four of the Copa del Rey, and they can also look forward to the resumption of the UEFA Champions League with confidence.

In Benzema they also have a striker in scintillating form who simply can't stop scoring:

The Frenchman seems to be thriving playing alongside Vinicius Jr, and the teenager's quick rise to prominence in his first season at Real Madrid is another reason for optimism.

Real Madrid now head towards a crucial run of fixtures that could go a long way to determining how their season pans out.

They return to La Liga action on Sunday against high-flying Alaves who are enjoying a fine campaign and currently sit fifth in the table.

Solari's men follow that up with a trip to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to take on Atletico Madrid, before facing Ajax in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

They will also have to fit in the two legs of their Copa del Rey semi-finals into their schedule:

There may still be a few question marks over how good Real Madrid are under Solari and without Cristiano Ronaldo, but their improving results and performances will give their opponents plenty to think about.

Marcelo Shouldn't Be Written Off Yet

Marcelo has had a poor season by his high standards which has seen him fall out of favour under Solari and lose his place to 22-year-old Sergio Reguilon in recent weeks.

However, he was back in the team on Thursday and showed he still has plenty left to offer Los Blancos.

He linked well with compatriot Vinicius Junior down Real Madrid's left flank and really ought to have scored with one foray forwards.

The Brazilian was sent into the penalty area by the 18-year-old but put his shot too close to Iraizoz who managed to block.

Marcelo is still not quite at his best though and it showed at times. He was fortunate not to concede a penalty in the second half when he slid in late on Chucky Lozano:

Yet it was a performance that may have given Solari plenty to consider ahead of some crucial fixtures.

Reguilon has impressed when called upon this season, and his record suggests Real Madrid are stronger when he is in the team:

However, Marcelo offers a wealth of experience and brings an attacking edge that few other left-backs can rival.

As the campaign heads towards its business end, Solari has some tough decisions to make, but Marcelo should certainly not be written off yet.

What's Next?

Both teams return to La Liga action on Sunday. Girona are at Eibar, while Real Madrid host Alaves.