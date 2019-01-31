NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Concerned by Knicks' Play, Wants Clarity on Role

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Injured New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis reportedly has doubts about whether the organization is heading in the right direction.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne, Porzingis met with Knicks management Thursday and expressed "concern" about the Knicks' losing ways and whether a culture is in place that will yield success in the future.

Wojnarowski added that while Porzingis wants to contribute to a winning culture in New York, he sought "clarity on his future role with the team and [the] Knicks direction" during the meeting.

Porzingis has yet to play this season after he tore his ACL this past February.

The Knicks are in the midst of an 11-game losing streak that has dropped them into last place in the NBA at 10-40.

After the Knicks selected Porzingis with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, he quickly developed into a star. The 7'3" Latvian was named an All-Star for the first time in 2017-18 when he averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 48 games before he tore his ACL.

During his time with the Knicks, Porzingis has witnessed sweeping changes in leadership both in the front office and on the sidelines.

In 2017, the Knicks parted ways with former team president Phil Jackson and named Scott Perry general manager. At the conclusion of last season, New York fired head coach Jeff Hornacek after he went 60-104 during his two years at the helm.

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale replaced Hornacek, but he has been unable to get the Knicks on track thus far this season.

Aside from Porzingis, it is fair to question whether New York has the pieces in place to become a winning franchise in the coming years.

Guard Frank Ntilikina, who the Knicks selected eighth overall in the 2017 NBA draft, has yet to blossom as expected. Kevin Knox, the No. 9 overall pick in this past year's draft, is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and may have some star potential. However, most of New York's other young talent look to be strong role players at best, including Allonzo Trier, Damyean Dotson and Luke Kornet.

The Knicks' best pitch to Porzingis may their upcoming first-round pick, which could give them a shot of landing Duke stars Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett or Murray State guard Ja Morant, among others.

If that doesn't work, Porzingis may continue feeling uncertainty about his future in the Big Apple as he heads into restricted free agency this offseason.