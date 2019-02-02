Super Bowl Commercials 2019: Updated Ad Costs, Value and Leaks Info

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The Super Bowl isn't simply the NFL's championship. Every year, millions of people gather to watch, but many viewers are mostly―or only―interested in what happens when the game isn't on.



Commercials, baby.

Millions of dollars are spent on advertising for an event that annually boasts the largest viewership in the United States. The cost for a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams is as high as ever.

While plenty of commercials are seen for the first time on television, several companies have released teasers or full videos to build their online presence. If you're active on social media, you've probably even watched a few of the adverts.

But if you like spoilers, we have those too.

Super Bowl Ad Costs

Want a commercial during the Super Bowl? Break out a checkbook or six!

Gerry Smith of Bloomberg reported 30-second have cost $5.1 to $5.3 million on the CBS broadcast. That means year-to-year pricing hasn't changed much, if at all.

For last season's Super Bowl, Kantar Media reported NBC sold similar ads for an average of $5.24 million.

According to Statista, the cost of a 30-second advertisement has doubled over the last 15 years. The price has increased from $2.6 million in 2004 to the reported $5-plus million this year.

Super Bowl Ad Value

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Despite that massive price tag, the Super Bowl is the pinnacle for advertising because of the unparalleled audience.

When the Patriots took on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, the game reached a nine-year low for audience. However, the 103.4 million viewers still more than doubled the nation's second-most-watched event of the year―a little something called the State of the Union Address.

Additionally, it was the ninth straight year with at least 100 million people tuned in for the Super Bowl.

In 2015, Chris Smith of Forbes explained how Super Bowl commercials can be worth $8-10 million in impact. Given the trend of 100 million viewers, that number likely remains steady for 2019.

Leaked Super Bowl Commercials

One teaser that garnered attention was Jeff Bridges reprising his role of "The Dude" from The Big Lebowski. He's endorsing Stella Artois along with Sarah Jessica Parker, who we later discovered will revive Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City fame:

Avocados from Mexico unveiled a humorous ad starring Kristin Chenoweth, who serves as a judge at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Naturally, the dogs have trained the humans for this advert:

Steve Carell, Lil Jon and Cardi B appear in a commercial for Pepsi:

Pringles has no time for saddening devices:

Several more commercials or trailers are available online, including those for Budweiser, Hyundai and Olay.

Keep an eye out for Serena Williams, Michael Buble, Jason Bateman and Luke Wilson, as well as Chance The Rapper teaming up with a favorite boy band of yesteryear.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.