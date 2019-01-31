Kyrie Irving Rumors: Anonymous Source 'Laughed' at Reports of PG Leaving Celtics

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Those close to the Boston Celtics reportedly believe All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is still planning to re-sign with the team during the offseason.

According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, one source "laughed" at the suggestion that Irving would sign elsewhere.

While those Bulpett spoke to believe "unforeseen events" could possibly change things, the likeliest scenario is that Irving opts out and then signs a longer-term deal to remain with Boston.

