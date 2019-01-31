Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

David Dow/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors (36-14) will be looking to extend their season-best winning streak yet again on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (33-18) as large home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Warriors have won their last 11 games, going 7-3-1 against the spread during that stretch.

NBA point spread: The Warriors opened as 10-point favorites; the total is at 240.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the 76ers can cover the spread

Philadelphia is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and has enjoyed a lot of success recently versus Golden State, just only against the spread.

Even though the 76ers have lost the past 10 meetings with the Warriors SU, they have covered six of the last seven in the series dating back to 2015. That includes two of the team's three previous trips to Oakland, one of which was a 106-104 loss as a 17-point road underdog on March 14, 2017.

Philadelphia is coming off a 121-105 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, covering the spread as a 7.5-point road favorite behind 28 points from Joel Embiid.

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

This will be the home debut for DeMarcus Cousins, who has helped breathe some new life into Golden State during the team's winning streak.

The 28-year-old is averaging 15.2 points and seven rebounds in just 21.6 minutes over his first five games with the Warriors, as they have covered the spread four times.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

In a 132-100 blowout of the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Cousins had a season-high 22 points in 25 minutes. His addition gives Golden State even more depth that can help wear out the opposition.

76ers vs. Warriors NBA betting pick

The 76ers will have an excellent opportunity to show they belong in the conversation when talking about the league's elite teams.

Jimmy Butler returned for Philadelphia in the win over Los Angeles following a three-game absence due to a sprained wrist, and his presence is extremely important to the team's title chances.

The 29-year-old scored 20 points against the Lakers in 29 minutes, and his defense—along with that of teammate Embiid—will be the difference here.

Go against the computer and take the 76ers to cover the big number with an outside shot at the SU road upset.

OddsShark computer pick: 123.2-106.4, Warriors (Get NBA picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NBA betting trends

The total has gone under in four of Philadelphia's last six games.

The total has gone under in five of Philadelphia's last seven games when playing Golden State.

Golden State is 3-9-1 ATS in its last 13 games at home.

