Arsenal Reportedly Set to Miss Out on Yannick Carrasco Deadline-Day Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly likely to miss out on signing Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco before the close of the January transfer window on Thursday.

The Belgium international moved to Dalian Yifang in 2018, and there has been recent speculation linking the player with a move back to Europe, with the Gunners and AC Milan in the frame.

But according to football agent Federico Pastorello, the player is likely to stay in China, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

"It's very unlikely he'll move, as Dalian Yifang have formally taken him off the market," he said. "His name could be back in the headlines over the summer. In truth, the negotiations never really started. There were some shows of interest from Italy, but we never went beyond that."

James Benge of Football.London noted the previous quotes were wrongly attributed to Carrasco's agent, although he shared similar sentiments regarding the prospect of Arsenal getting the transfer over the line:

"The former Atletico Madrid winger was offered to Arsenal earlier in the transfer window but was not deemed a priority signing despite Carrasco's eagerness to return to Europe," Benge wrote in a separate report. "Instead Arsenal focused on their pursuit of Ivan Perisic but found convincing Inter Milan to send the winger out on loan to be a tough sell."

Benge added that the loan acquisition of Denis Suarez is set to be finalised on Thursday, with Perisic "highly unlikely" to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein also reported a transfer taking the Belgium winger to Arsenal is now off:

Carrasco would have been a fascinating addition for Arsenal, as he impressed in bursts during his time in European football with Monaco and then Atletico Madrid.

Given he's just 25, there was widespread surprise when he moved to China. While he wasn't always a consistent performer for the Madrid outfit, he added thrust and productivity from wide positions during his spell in La Liga.

In the Chinese Super League, he's kept up his reputation as someone who can carry the ball threateningly:

According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, the winger and his family have struggled to settle since making the switch to China:

Arsenal aren't blessed with many natural wingers, either. This season, the likes of Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been used in wide areas, although all three are arguably more comfortable in the centre of the field.

Carrasco's ability to drive a team forward and get crosses into dangerous areas would have given the Gunners a different edge in their attacking play. As would the acquisition of someone like Perisic. Manager Unai Emery will be hopeful the lack of wide options doesn't hinder his side in their pursuit of a top-four spot.