Maurizio Sarri Talks Callum Hudson-Odoi's Bournemouth Absence Amid Exit Rumours

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has defended his decision to leave Callum Hudson-Odoi out of the squad for Wednesday's loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League amid continued speculation regarding the winger's future.

The Blues were hammered 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the low point of Sarri's tenure so far. Eden Hazard and Pedro started in the wide positions, with Willian introduced in the second half as Chelsea sought to find a way back into the game.

Despite netting against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Sunday, Hudson-Odoi was not among the 18, and his absence will only fuel speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich. Sarri explained his thinking after the game, per Kieran Francis of Goal.

"He was with us, he played three days ago," said the Italian. "There was Willian [available as well], so I had only one winger on the bench. We have four wingers, one had to be in the stands."

Per David Hytner of the Guardian, the 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi had a transfer request rejected by Chelsea on Monday and the Blues have turned down an offer of £35 million for the England youth international from Bayern.

The Blues would have benefitted from some sort of inspiration against the Cherries on Wednesday, as they fell short in so many areas in a lopsided second half.

The result will heap more pressure on Sarri in what has been an inconsistent campaign for the club so far. Afterwards, the former Napoli boss told reporters he has concerns as to whether or not he can motivate this group of players.

"Maybe it's my fault because maybe I'm not able to motivate this group and these players," he said, per Sky Sports. "I don't know why. But I need to understand and we need to understand very soon because we have to play in three days."

Hudson-Odoi's future has become a big problem for Chelsea in this window. The player is seemingly desperate to play and keen to move, and while Blues supporters want to see more of him, the manager clearly doesn't feel he's ready to be starting regularly.

Should the young winger stay at the club, he will surely have a role to play in 2019, with Chelsea still in contention for three trophies and in a fight for a top-four berth. Even so, with his contract set to expire in 2020, the summer will likely trigger a new wave of rumours.